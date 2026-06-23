Qatargate: Former EU commissioner placed under arrest warrant by Belgium

former EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, now an MP in Greece. Credit: Belga

Belgian authorities have issued a European Arrest Warrant for former EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos in connection with the Qatargate corruption scandal.

Avramopoulos, now a member of the Greek parliament for the ruling right-wing New Democracy party, is accused of involvement in a criminal organisation linked to the cash-for-influence case.

Investigators are examining payments of around €73,000 that he received from Fight Impunity, an NGO founded by key Qatargate figure Antonio Panzeri.

The Qatargate investigation began in 2022 over allegations that Qatar sought to influence European politicians through money and gifts. Other leading figures in the case include former European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili and her partner Francesco Giorgi.

According to Greek officials, Belgian prosecutors asked Avramopoulos to testify last year, but he did not appear.

Avramopoulos denies any wrongdoing. He said all his work for Fight Impunity was legal, transparent and approved by the relevant authorities. He also said he would not rely on parliamentary immunity and wants the case to be fully investigated.

For the arrest warrant to be carried out, the Greek parliament must first vote to remove his immunity from prosecution.

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