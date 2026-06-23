Belgian residents can view how pension reform affects them on online platform

Illustration picture shows the French version of the website 'MyPension.be'. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

As of Tuesday, Belgian citizens can now access their pension bonus and penalty workday counters on the website mypension.be.

The platform allows individuals to see how the pension reform, effective from 2027, will impact their personal situation.

This initiative comes from the Pension Service, the National Institute for the Social Security of the Self-Employed (Inasti), and Sigedis.

Those nearing retirement can check whether they already meet the criteria to avoid pension penalties or qualify for pension bonuses.

Citizens who are further from retirement can track their accumulated days and years regularly to monitor their progress toward bonus eligibility or penalty avoidance.

The counters automatically update with career changes, providing users with a clearer understanding of how the new rules apply to their professional lives.

To access these tools, users can visit mypension.be and navigate to the sections “Pension légale,” “Planifier ma pension,” and “Que signifie la réforme pour moi ?”(in French, but available in Dutch too).

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