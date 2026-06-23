Several weapons stolen during break-ins at police stations

Illustration picture shows a logo of the Hesbaye Ouest police zone in Hannut, Tuesday 28 April 2020. BELGA PHOTO JOHN THYS

Several weapons were stolen over the weekend during burglaries at police stations in Braives and Anthisnes, Liège Province.

The thefts occurred at two separate locations: at the police station on Rue du Cornuchamp in Braives, part of the Hesbaye Ouest police zone, and the station on Rue des Martyrs in Anthisnes, in the Condroz police zone.

In Braives, the break-in took place between Friday night and Saturday morning. The items stolen during the forced entry, which was reported, included a firearm and two bulletproof vests. Braives Mayor Xavier Lisein described the matter as “very sensitive” and declined to provide further details.

Local reports indicate that the building’s alarm system was out of order at the time of the incident.

The second burglary - in Anthisnes - also happened during the weekend of 20-21 June. Items stolen included four Glock pistols, around ten magazines, specialised police equipment, belts, handcuffs, batons, and tear gas canisters.

According to local media, the Anthisnes station lacked any form of alarm system.

The Liège Public Prosecutor’s Office stated on Tuesday that it would not make further comments on the ongoing investigation.