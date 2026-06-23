Brussels public service workers take to the streets

A march is organized by a coalition of unions, associations and collectives, on the occasion of Public Services Day, to denounce the underfunding of public services and restrictions on access to social rights, ending at the Muntplein - Place de la Monnaie square in Brussels on Tuesday 23 June 2026. BELGA PHOTO ROMUALD KONIECZNY

Public service workers took to the streets of Brussels on Tuesday to protest against budget cuts and job losses.

The demonstration coincided with International Public Service Day, bringing attention to what unions call “intolerable” working conditions.

Structural staff shortages, increasing workloads, job unattractiveness, and deteriorating safety are undermining the quality of services provided to citizens, the unions noted in a joint statement.

Several hundred protesters gathered outside the Botanic Tower, home to several Brussels ministries, including Social Affairs, Health, Employment, and Budget. They were joined by around 500 participants from the 'March for Dignity,' which originated at the Petit Château.

Together, the estimated 1,300-strong demonstrators marched to the headquarters of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation.

Workers from various public services also assembled at the Place de la Monnaie, where speeches were delivered highlighting their struggles. A strike notice allowed workers to attend the actions.

“People must understand that we have no other means to make ourselves heard,” said Hanane El Bouzakhi, regional secretary for the CSC Public Services union.

El Bouzakhi expressed frustration at the impact of prolonged political instability, including “600 days without a government in Brussels,” on social services and public organisations. She urged the Government of Brussels to address the challenges faced by workers in local administrations, hospitals, welfare centres, and non-profits, among others.

A union delegation met with Karine Lalieux, Secretary of State for Housing and Sports Infrastructure, and representatives of Ahmed Laaouej, Brussels Minister for Social Action and Equal Opportunities.

“They acknowledged the difficulties and promised to fight to preserve public jobs. We remain hopeful and will continue our struggle,” El Bouzakhi said after the meeting.