Hospital system reforms must ensure access to quality care, says Solidaris

Solidaris mutual fund. Credit: Belga/Siska Gremmelprez

The reform of the hospital landscape is not just necessary but urgent, Solidaris said in a statement on Tuesday, on the eve of the Public Health Inter-Ministerial Conference, which aims to define the future of hospitals.

Hospitals today are ill-equipped to tackle major challenges such as climate and health crises, declining mental health, and growing health-related, social inequalities, according to the socialist mutual fund.

Solidaris calls for a hospital sector that is integrated, sustainable, and efficient, capable of delivering high-quality care accessible to all while optimising scarce resources such as staff and finances.

Key priorities for the reform include fostering greater cooperation to guide patients seamlessly through their care journey, the mutual fund states.

To ensure quality and continuity of care, the redesign must align hospital services with needs identified across care territories, extending support beyond the patient’s hospital stay.

Rapid access to urgent care for all must be guaranteed, Solidaris emphasises, along with efforts to enhance the appeal of medical professions in order to address workforce shortages.

Efficiency gains brought about by the reform should remain within the sector in order to resolve underfunding and boost financial access to healthcare, the organisation insists.

Solidaris advocates for a gradual implementation period of ten years, running until 2036, supported by adequate financial resources to ensure the transition’s success.