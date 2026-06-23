Letec's Hainaut and Walloon Brabant afternoon bus services suspended from Wednesday

Busses parked at a depot of Walloon public. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

The Walloon transport utility, Letec, is suspending bus services on its Hainaut and Walloon Brabant networks on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. due to the current heatwave.

This was announced on Tuesday evening by Letec spokesperson Stéphane Thiery.

The measure affects only these two networks. It will have no impact on other Letec networks, such as Liège-Verviers, Charleroi, and Namur-Luxembourg.

Fewer than four out of ten buses in Hainaut and Walloon Brabant are equipped with air conditioning, prompting the suspension of the service during the hottest hours of the day.

Outside these times, the buses will run according to their standard schedules.

Letec aims to ensure morning transport to school and work, midday returns for students, and evening commutes for workers, the utility says.

Authorities will review the situation daily in Hainaut and Walloon Brabant to confirm the temporary schedule.