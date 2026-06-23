The name or mandate of a business can now be changed online

Belgium's Justice Minister, Annelies Verlinden. © Belga/Dirk Waem

It is now possible to change the name or mandate of a business or association through the 'JustAct' platform on Just-on-web, the digital portal of Belgium’s Federal Public Service for Justice.

This was announced by the ministers of Justice and Administrative Simplification at a press conference in Forest on Tuesday.

Launched in 2023, JustAct enables users to establish non-profit organisations (ASBL), general partnerships (SNC), limited partnerships (SComm), or European Economic Interest Groupings (GEIE) online.

Users can now make statutory amendments, such as changing the name or purpose of these entities. They can also make non-statutory changes such as relocating their headquarters or altering mandates for most legal forms.

Previously, entrepreneurs had to visit the registry of the business tribunal in person to submit documents for modifications or dissolutions. In 2025, 97% of basic amendments – over 120,000 documents – and 7,400 dissolution acts were handled on paper, according to the Federal Public Service for Justice.

Since JustAct’s launch, over 40,000 constitutions have been submitted electronically, accounting for 85% of all private acts of constitution.

The Federal Public Service anticipates that 80% of private amendments and dissolution acts will eventually be handled electronically.

Security measures are integrated into JustAct, including automatic mandate verification and management prohibition checks through JustBan, Belgium’s central registry for active management bans.

If a person is subject to a management ban, they are automatically flagged and prevented from taking on new management roles or creating a new legal entity through the platform.