Belgium in Brief: Felt hot, might melt later

Credit: Belga/The Brussels Times

Bonjour, goeiemiddag and hello!

It's Maïthé Chini holding the Belgium in Brief pen again.

With temperatures well above 30°C for the rest of the week – peaking at 38°C on Friday – I hope you're coping with the heat.

From today, maximum temperatures in most places will reach or even exceed 35°C, and an orange heat alert is in force for virtually the whole country. What's worse, nighttime temperatures will also remain exceptionally high – meaning the city will not even get a chance to cool off when the sun goes down.

Therefore, Belgium has declared a 'national heatwave alert phase' and has issued several recommendations for people to follow – mainly focused on drinking water, staying as cool as possible and checking in on vulnerable people. You can find them all here.

Importantly, prolonged exposure to high temperatures can put the human body under significant stress as it tries to cool itself down. So if the heat is making you unwell, our reporter Rita Alves might have written the story you need to read.

With heat exhaustion and heatstroke being among the most commonly discussed heat-related illnesses, Rita goes into detail about what they are and how to respond to them.

If you want to take your mind off the heat for a bit, read reporter Anas El Baye's story about Reinhard, a Belgian art teacher who is bringing Old Brussels back to life.

In what might seem like grim times for the arts in the age of AI, Reinhard is captivating audiences worldwide by using the technology to resurrect lost cityscapes across Belgium and beyond, via his Instagram account. I recommend giving it a read.

And lastly, we also have an article about how Belgian households are missing out on EU energy support, due to delays in the Brussels Government.

A year after the deadline, Belgium still has no Social Climate Plan to propose to the European Commission. Flanders, Wallonia and the Federal Government have all done their part, but Brussels – and particularly the Francophone liberal MR party – is being accused of dragging its feet. Find out what this is all about here.

As always, if you have any comments, tips or suggestions, you can find me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

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Stay cool!

Maïthé

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