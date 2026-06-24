Young man hospitalised after swimming in Ghent river

Keizerpark. Credit: Visit Gent

A young man was hospitalised in critical condition on Tuesday evening after drowning while swimming in the Scheldt River near Keizerpark in Ghent, local police confirmed on Wednesday.

The man was swimming with a group of friends when he ventured away from the shore. "He got into trouble and sank. Bystanders had to pull him from the water," said spokesperson Matto Langeraer.

Emergency services arrived at the scene, and the victim was rushed to hospital.

In Ghent, outdoor swimming is only permitted at the recreational domain of Blaarmeersen, which does not include Keizerpark. However, the ban is often ignored during periods of intense heat.

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