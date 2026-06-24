Fewer burglaries but more cybercrime in 2025

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A total of 903,078 miscellaneous offences were recorded in 2025, representing a slight fall of 3% compared with 2024, the federal police reported on Wednesday in their crime statistics for last year. Theft was the most common offence.

The police recorded 35,438 burglaries, a 7% fall compared with 2024, according to Belga News Agency.

"However, these statistics should be treated with caution, as figures from the 2024 Security Monitor indicate that around 66% of attempted break-ins and 30% of burglaries are not reported," explained the federal police.

By contrast, cases of cyber fraud rose sharply in 2025: 73,290 cases, representing an increase of 8.9%. The rise in phishing cases continues, with a 30.4% increase compared with 2024.

Scams involving fake police officers (396 cases) were also on the rise.

Finally, the police recorded 1,592 murders and homicides in 2025 and 78,039 cases of assault and battery. More than 63,000 drug-related offences (trafficking, possession, use, etc.) were recorded that year.

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