Belgian tax authorities collected over €153 billion in 2025

On a salary of €100,000, Belgians pay nearly 50% in tax. Credit: Unsplash

The Belgian Finance Ministry collected €153.104 billion in tax revenue last year, marking a record according to its annual report released on Wednesday.

With €60.79 billion from payroll taxes and €38.02 billion from VAT, these two sources contributed the majority of revenues, rising by €2.08 billion and €516 million, respectively, compared to 2024.

Advance payments dropped by €619 million to €23.19 billion, while excise duties fell by €61.7 million, totalling €11.06 billion.

Registration fees decreased from €2.42 billion to €2.25 billion, but inheritance taxes saw a slight increase, rising from €1.2 billion to €1.289 billion.

Revenue distributed to other governmental entities reached an all-time high of €95.707 billion. Communities received €33.184 billion, followed by social security (€27.269 billion) and the Regions (€25.256 billion).

The agency also processed 2,185 tax fraud cases, up from 1,978 in 2024, and prevented potential losses worth €235.6 million through preventive measures.

As part of international financial sanctions, €91.6 billion in assets were frozen, and €191.8 billion worth of transactions linked to Russia were halted.

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