Red Cross active on several fronts amid heatwave, including Couleur Café

A previous edition of the Couleur Cafe music festival in Brussels. © BELGA PHOTO LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ

The Red Cross is ramping up its efforts to support homeless and isolated individuals in Belgium as the country faces sweltering heat.

In Brussels, Red Cross teams are conducting up to 19 street rounds per week to help homeless individuals. In addition to their usual assistance, they are distributing extra water supplies and maps indicating water access points.

The heat is also affecting isolated individuals, particularly the elderly. With the help of nearly 1,900 volunteers from its “Reliage” programme, the Red Cross is maintaining regular contact with individuals living alone, whether at home or in care facilities. Volunteers are encouraged to check on them frequently and provide tips on staying safe in the heat.

The organisation is also preparing for the Couleur Café festival in Brussels, where 75,000 visitors are expected from 26 to 28 June. Over 90 paramedics will be stationed daily, supported by a 150-square-metre care post and a specialised anti-hyperthermia unit.

Couleur Café signals the start of Belgium’s festival season, and the Red Cross confirms that it will be present at all major events throughout the summer.