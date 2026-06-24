Changes to Wallonia's employment assistance programmes spawn concern

The Elysette building, where the Walloon Government convenes. Credit: Anthony Dehez/Belga.

A major reform of employment aid in Wallonia is due to take effect on 1 July, but key aspects remain unclear, according to ConcertES, the representative platform for social-economy organisations in French-speaking Belgium.

A new mechanism, code-named 'Job+', aims to consolidate various existing employment aid schemes such as Sesam and Impulsion Sine into a single hiring incentive.

ConcertES warns that the final implementation order for the reform is still being drafted, leaving nearly 250 employers uncertain about how 4,000 jobs will be affected and under what conditions they might qualify for support.

Social-economy enterprises now face a critical dilemma: they must choose between maintaining jobs under unclear legal conditions, potentially jeopardising their financial stability, or issuing redundancy notices to staff.

Key details remain unclear, including how reduced work capacity will be assessed, whether aid can be extended beyond 36 months, and how the new support scheme will interact with existing benefits.

Additionally, the transition for workers currently supported by the “Sine” programme to 'Job+' is not guaranteed.

ConcertES is urging the Government of Wallonia to immediately clarify the application criteria and establish robust transitional measures to secure the ongoing employment pathways.

“The social-economy sector remains committed to supporting people furthest from the labour market, but it requires a clear and stable legal framework,” said Bénédicte Sohet, Secretary General of ConcertES.