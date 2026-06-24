Brussels-based companies increased by 26% from 2015 to 2024

Illustration picture shows an aerial view of Brussels, Wednesday 16 December 2020. BELGA PHOTO LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ

The number of businesses in the Brussels-Capital Region increased by 26% from 2015 to 2024, according to an analysis published on Wednesday by the Brussels Institute for Statistics and Analysis (IBSA).

In 2024, Brussels had 122,725 VAT-registered businesses, 25,549 more than in 2015.

This growth was driven primarily by start-ups, which outpaced closures and compensated for the high number of companies relocating to other regions of Belgium.

Certain sectors experienced significant growth, including information technology, transport, and business services.

Conversely, sectors such as telecommunications, wholesale trade, and some industrial activities saw a decline in new business registrations.

Among VAT-registered businesses in Brussels, 82% were classified as “entrepreneurs,” including self-employed workers and companies without employees. During the period under review, the growth of these smaller entities outpaced that of businesses employing staff.

The number of self-employed professionals increased in fields such as consulting and personal services. However, in areas like retail trade and building maintenance, companies with employees remained more prevalent.

The growth in Brussels lagged behind Flanders and Wallonia, particularly among self-employed professionals between 2020 and 2023. Yet, businesses with employees in Brussels grew at rates comparable to those observed elsewhere in Belgium from 2015 to 2024.

The year 2024 marked a turning point, with entrepreneur-led start-ups rebounding to their highest level since 2019 following years of slowdown. It was also the first year since 2008 in which the number of businesses employing staff settling in Brussels surpassed those leaving the region.