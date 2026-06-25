Belgium braced for more searing temperatures as two provinces placed under red alert

Like many European countries, Belgium is experiencing an unusually hot spell for this time of year. Credit: Emile Windal/Belga

Belgium is bracing for “extremely hot” weather on Thursday, with temperatures expected to soar as high as 38°C across the country.

Sunshine will dominate the skies after several days of clear weather, offering uninterrupted rays throughout the territory. Only the southern Ardennes region may experience a late-afternoon heat storm.

Temperatures will range between 33°C in Hautes Fagnes and 38°C in urban areas, while coastal regions will see highs of 25°C along the shore and up to 34°C a few kilometres inland.

A faint northward breeze at the coast may provide slight relief, but elsewhere, the weak wind is likely to offer minimal respite from the heat.

The evening and night are set to stay unusually warm, with low temperatures hovering between 21°C and 25°C in most parts of the country. In some areas, the mercury might struggle to fall below 27°C, with cities and higher altitudes particularly affected. Winds will remain light to moderate.

Looking ahead to Friday, the heat will intensify further, peaking at 40°C in the afternoon. The Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) has issued a red heat warning for Liège and Limburg provinces in response.