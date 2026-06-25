Belgium in Brief: White heat

Credit: Belga/The Brussels Times

Good afternoon from a scorching hot Woluwe-Saint-Lambert.

It’s Katie Westwood here, wilting but raring to go with another blistering edition of Belgium in Brief.

The stifling heat in Brussels is expected to finally break on Sunday, just in time for the US Embassy’s shindig in Cinquantenaire Park.

The lavish event – which is projected to cost over $3.5 million – is part of a highly coordinated effort to celebrate 250 years of American independence under the banner ‘Freedom 250’.

This week, Leo Cendrowicz, editor of The Brussels Times Magazine, sat down with the man at the centre of it all: US Ambassador to Belgium, Bill White.

Being appointed US ambassador to Belgium is a pretty sweet gig. Historically, Belgians have shown a lot of warmth to the US, based on deep economic and military ties between the two countries.

The US is Belgium’s biggest foreign investor and there are thousands of US troops stationed here. A strong emotional bond remains thanks to the sacrifice of the many US service personnel buried in Belgian soil.

White could have spent his time here schmoozing, pressing the flesh and discreetly reminding his Belgian interlocutors to bump up their defence spending.

But regular readers will know that White is no shrinking violet. The businessman-turned-diplomat – a longstanding friend of Donald Trump – has a rather unconventional approach to diplomacy. Shortly after arriving here, he kicked off a diplomatic row which resulted in him being summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Judging by our social media feeds, this didn’t exactly endear him to the wider public.

In his interview, Leo questioned White about European public opinion on the Trump administration and how European leaders should deal with the US president. Read the full piece here.

Elsewhere, Political Editor Maïthé Chini looks at a unilateral update to rent scales in Brussels by the city’s landlords’ union. As Maïthé explains, rent scales are an important tool to help renters understand if the rent they are being asked to pay is fair. Find out more about the changes here.

Looking for things to do this weekend? If you want to escape a stuffy apartment, you could do worse than watching some films al fresco in the company of fellow bruxellois. Open air film festival Bruxelles fait son cinema starts tomorrow. Features Editor Isabella Vivian gives a full rundown of all the outdoor film events taking place in Brussels this summer here.

If you want me later, you'll find me cooling off in Parc Léopold, inspired by these hot and bothered Brussels residents who jumped in the park's former seal basin to protest about the lack of public open-air swimming spots in the city.

To pass on comments, tips or suggestions (or just to get something off your chest) email me at k.westwood@brusselstimes.com.

Bye for now!

Katie

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Ahead of America's 250th birthday celebrations in Brussels, US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White sat down with The Brussels Times. He was in a buoyant mood. Read more.

Getting reliable information on affordable rent in Brussels may become more complicated after the landlord union updated its "rent scale" this week. Read more.

Campaigners brought together dozens for a swim on Wednesday evening in the 'seals basin' of the former 19th-century zoo of Brussels. Read more.

From farm open days and duck races, to summer festivals and circus shows, there are lots of ways to keep your kids entertained this weekend in Brussels. Read more.

Brussels is not known for warm weather, but this week is an exception to the rule. Here are some tips on how to cool off in the city. Read more.

Brussels prides itself on an abundance of free outdoor film screenings over the summer months, making for the ultimate cinematic experience. Read more.

Large and small events, including school fairs, family gatherings, sports matches, and festivals, are scheduled across the country this weekend. Read more.