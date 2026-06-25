Belgium's first Sephora store is a hit with the young

This photograph shows the logo of French cosmetics company Sephora in Paris on January 8, 2025. Anna KURTH / AFP

Sephora has opened its first store in Belgium at the Docks Bruxsel shopping centre in Brussels, drawing crowds from early Thursday morning.

The French cosmetics retailer, known for its makeup, skincare, and perfumes, enjoys a strong online reputation thanks to influencers and its extensive product range.

Globally, Sephora operates over 3,400 stores, featuring more than 500 brands, as well as its own line of products. Its popularity among younger customers meant Belgian shoppers previously had to travel abroad, with the nearest location being in Lille, France.

The new Belgian outlet spans 270 square metres, offering makeup advice, detailed skin analyses, and product engraving services.

By midnight on Wednesday, some eager fans had already begun queuing, sleeping onsite until the store opened. Pre-launch festivities included performances by drag queens, dance groups, flag bearers, and free giveaways of Liège waffles and water bottles to help attendees cope with the heat inside the glass-roofed mall.

Catherine Spindler, Managing Director of Sephora Europe, described Belgium as a “mature and refined market for luxury beauty products,” praising its informed and committed consumers. She noted that Belgian interest in the brand had been growing for years.

A second Sephora store will open in July at City 2 shopping centre in Brussels, with two more locations planned before the end of the year. The company aims to expand across much of Belgium, with additional openings scheduled for next year.