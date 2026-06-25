AI Is revolutionising the start-up market, report shows

KBC Bank

Artificial intelligence (AI) is driving major changes in start-ups, with wealthy companies thriving and speed becoming increasingly crucial, according to the second annual start-up barometer released by the accelerator programme Start it @KBC on Thursday.

The prominence of AI among start-ups within the Start it @KBC programme has surged this year. While 56% of the 2025 cohort are projected to develop AI-based solutions, more than 67% of this year’s group are already doing so.

AI is also amplifying inequality in capital distribution, favouring a few individuals. “With AI gaining ground, competition among start-ups has reached unprecedented heights—whether in tackling the same problems or presenting solutions," Andy Gijbels, Start it @KBC’s technology director, noted in a statement.

"Speed is now more critical than ever," he added. "The faster a start-up can deliver and convince the client, the higher its chances of success, and the greater its ability to attract funding.”

Many start-ups are increasingly being launched by solo founders. AI, Gijbels said, can serve as a “co-founder” by compensating for gaps in technical knowledge. “Where once technical barriers deterred aspiring entrepreneurs, AI now helps overcome these obstacles in many cases. It also enables rethinking traditional challenges and addressing them with far more advanced technologies.”

Launched in 2014, Start it @KBC is an accelerator programme backed by the KBC bank. To date, it has supported 2,000 start-ups through its nine hubs located in Belgium, Hungary, and the Czech Republic.