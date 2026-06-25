Electricity consumption up by 11% in Brussels due to heatwave

The current heatwave has led to a notable increase in electricity consumption in Brussels, according to electricity and gas distributor Sibelga.

Electricity usage on the Brussels network rose by an average of 11% between 11–14 June and 18–21 June, coinciding with the peak of the heatwave, Sibelga spokesperson Serena Galeone said on Wednesday, adding that this trend is expected to continue until Sunday.

The data, based on electricity injected into the network by Elia, revealed higher overall consumption during the heatwave.

Daily peaks became more prominent, and overnight consumption remained elevated, according to Galeone.

Reduced dips in night-time usage suggest increased reliance on cooling systems, although the specific impact of air conditioning cannot be precisely determined.

Despite the rise in demand, Sibelga says the network remains stable and resilient under the heatwave conditions. Most infrastructure is underground, providing better protection from extreme temperatures. Regular monitoring is also in place.

No notable increase in power outages has been detected.

Galeone emphasised that the network is designed to handle fluctuations in consumption.

The organisation highlighted its record performance in 2025, where total downtime of the low-voltage network was limited to just 9 minutes and 49 seconds.

Sibelga continues to invest in adapting its installations to the impact of climate change. Efforts include reinforcing ventilation systems in certain electrical facilities to maintain reliability in the face of rising temperatures.