Former journalist found guilty of sexual assault on two victims

Brussels Court of First Instance © rechtbanken-tribunaux.be

The French-speaking Court of First Instance in Brussels has sentenced Thomas Rorive to three years in prison with a five-year suspended sentence for sexual offences committed against two victims on 13 January 2021 and 22 October 2021, including an offence of voyeurism by recording.

The court heard that on 13 January 2021, Rorive had taken the plaintiff’s hand and placed it on his genitals, surprising the victim. This act was determined to be a sexual violation. However, the court acquitted Rorive, a former journalist at Belgian radio and TV station RTBF, of rape charges in this instance, reclassifying the offence.

The rape charge was not upheld because the court could not establish that the victim was in such a state of intoxication that she was unable to consent to sexual activity. The court also emphasised the principle of presumption of innocence.

However, the court ruled that the charge of voyeurism by recording was proven, as Rorive had filmed the victim without her consent during a sexual encounter.

Regarding the events of 22 October 2021, which occurred at an RTBF staff party, the court determined that Rorive was guilty of sexually violating a former colleague. The victim’s testimony was consistent and did not unnecessarily incriminate him, according to the ruling.

Rorive was ordered to pay €1,000 in compensation to one of the plaintiffs and a symbolic sum of €1 to the RTBF.

At the conclusion of the ruling, the judge clarified that a suspended sentence did not equate to absolution or acquittal.