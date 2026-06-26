Belgium in Brief: Too hot to handle

Credit: Belga

Goeiemiddag and bonjour on yet another sweltering day in Belgium!

For those of you who have not melted or drowned in a puddle of their own sweat yet, this is Maïthé Chini with our last newsletter of the week.

Our main story today is (surprise, surprise) about the heat – and more specifically, about what the rules are for working when the temperatures keep going up.

With an estimated 230 deaths at work occurring in Europe due to hot conditions every year, our reporter Christopher Richards took a look at what measures are being taken to protect workers – whether it's builders, nurses, or those sitting in an office – from the heat.

While there are legally binding rules that employers in Belgium must follow when it gets hot, some believe that they do not go far enough. Will Belgium follow Spain and allow people to take paid days off if the weather is too extreme? Christopher tells you all about it.

But you probably don't want to think about work anymore and are mentally already in Parc Osseghem for this weekend's Couleur Café festivities. If you are planning to head out, there are a few things to keep in mind as temperatures remain high.

While Belgium is not following the lead of Paris in banning alcohol sales, authorities here are calling on event organisers and party-goers to be careful and to make sure they stay hydrated.

Couleur Café has built additional water stations, installed misters and sprinklers across the site and is making bottled water available for one drink ticket. Our News Editor Ugo Realfonzo tells you everything you need to know.

Staying on the topic of festivals, the Belgian consumer group Testachats has warned payment systems at music festivals across Belgium continue to be "problematic".

The consumer group has previously criticised some cashless systems for not being clear, having “excessive” fees to recover unused credit, or enforcing an activation fee to use the cashless system. As reporter Rita Alves explains, not all problems have been solved.

If you want to make weekend plans that are not festival-related, we have our weekly guide for you as well. Whether you are looking to spend the day outdoors or beat the heat inside a concert hall, take a look and get inspired here.

And before I leave you to go back to your fans and cold showers, one last important announcement. Most people in Belgium submit their tax returns digitally, but for those who still do it the old-fashioned way: if you haven't already, now is the time to send your letters.

As the paper tax return must be submitted by Tuesday 30 June 2026, people using this method are advised to still send the post this week: sending it on 30 June itself risks missing the deadline. What happens if you're late?

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions, you can find me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Stay hydrated!

Maïthé

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

As heat-related dangers are increasing in Northern Europe, where workplaces were not designed for high temperatures, how are workers protected in Belgium? Read more.

Festivalgoers continue to face “problematic” payment systems at music festivals across Belgium, the Belgian consumer group Testachats warned last week. Read more.

Diana Gramma, 36, was originally from Romania and ran the popular Ruya Café in Schaerbeek for five years before her death. Read more.

While a heatwave has not stopped a weekend full of festivals, performances and expositions. Here are our favourite picks! Read more.

The foul odours have become increasingly noticeable as temperatures rise, raising serious concerns amid Belgium's current heatwave. Read more.

While only a minority of Belgian taxpayers opt to file their taxes on paper, the Finance Ministry still received tens of thousands of physical forms by post last year. Read more.

Brussels' Couleur Café music festival will bring the heat in more ways than one when it returns under high temperatures this weekend. Read more.