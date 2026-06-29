Last day to submit paper tax returns in Belgium

Monday is the last day that certain people who pay tax in Belgium can submit their tax returns, as the deadline to file the paper version is Tuesday, 30 June.

While only a minority of Belgian taxpayers opt to file their taxes on paper, the Finance Ministry still received tens of thousands of physical forms by post last year. Here is how to make sure that your paper tax return correctly reaches the correct authorities:

the document must be sent to the correct address indicated on the documents in the 'brown envelope' that holds the necessary documents (it should not be deposited in an office),

the declaration or form received in the mail must be used (this means: not a copy, not someone else's document and not a previous year's document),

the envelope must be sufficiently and properly stamped.

As the paper tax return (as well as any changes to the simplified return proposal via the paper response form) must be submitted by 30 June 2026, people using this method are advised to still send the post this week: sending it on 30 June itself risks being too late.