Three-euro European tax on parcels from outside the EU introduced

Credit: Belga

A fixed tax of €3 will be imposed on small parcels worth less than €150 entering the European Union (EU) from 1 July.

This tax will apply to each category of goods within a package passing through customs from outside the EU.

Parcels containing multiple types of items may incur multiple €3 charges.

The measure aims to curb the influx of cheap Chinese products, such as clothing and electronic devices, purchased on platforms like Temu, Shein, and AliExpress, which often fail to meet EU standards.

Until now, these small parcels were exempt from customs duties.

“This tax is temporary and will be applied until 2028, when permanent measures will be implemented at the European level,” Belgium’s Federal Public Service Finance said.

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