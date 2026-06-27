Ireland takes presidency of council of European Union

European Council President Antonio Costa shakes hands with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin as he welcomes European leaders during the Informal EU Leaders Retreat at the Alden Biesen Castle, central Belgium on February 12, 2026. Credit: AFP / Belga

Ireland will assume the presidency of the Council of the European Union on 1 July, succeeding Cyprus.

The presidency rotates between member states every six months, with Ireland set to hand over the role to Lithuania in December.

This marks Ireland’s eighth time leading the Council, and its focus will centre on three key areas: competitiveness, European values, and security.

A major task for Dublin will be to broker an agreement among the EU’s 27 members on the Union’s next multiannual budget for the period from 2028 to 2034.

An initial draft has already been presented by Cyprus, but member states remain steadfast on their specific priorities, causing divisions.

Ireland plans to introduce a revised proposal in October, aiming to finalise the agreement by the end of the year.

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