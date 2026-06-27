New wave of job seekers is losing their unemployment benefits

National employment office. Credit: Belga

A fourth group of job seekers, approximately 43,000 people, will lose their entitlement to unemployment benefits starting 1 July, according to Belgium’s National Employment Office (Onem).

Nearly 97,000 individuals have already been excluded during the three previous waves since the beginning of the year.

The federal government’s reform limits unemployment benefits to a maximum of two years, implemented in stages.

Initially, those with at least 20 years of complete unemployment throughout their career lost their entitlements in January.

In March, those with between eight and twenty years of unemployment followed, while individuals with less than eight years of unemployment faced exclusions in April.

The latest group impacted consists of those in the second phase of benefit entitlement, having exceeded the first 12 months. These individuals were reportedly notified between mid-January via postal mail or through the federal electronic mailbox system, eBox.

Further stages are scheduled through 1 July 2027 for individuals still in the first phase of entitlement.

Estimates suggest around 173,000 people will lose their unemployment benefits between 1 January 2026 and 1 July 2027.

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