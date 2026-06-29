Missing child alert issued for 5-year-old boy last seen in Namur

Brussels' headquarters of Child Focus, a Belgian foundation that investigates child abuse. Credit: Belga/Siska Gremmelprez

Belgian authorities have called for the public to help find a missing 5-year-old boy and his father.

Five-year-old Tyméo and his father, Bryan Brigou, were last seen on Saturday afternoon in Onhaye in Namur.

Bryan's car, a dark-coloured 2010 Golf 6 with registration number 2-FBK-880, was found in Onhaye, the police reported on Monday in cooperation with the Brussels-based child safety group Child Focus.

Bryan is 29 years old and is of average build. He has brown eyes, dark hair and a dark beard. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a silver chain and a black cap.

Tyméo is of average build. He has blue eyes and blond hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a white T-shirt and a blue cap with a red peak.

Bryan is asked to contact his family to reassure them.

Anyone who has seen Bryan Brigou and Tyméo or knows where they are is asked to contact the investigators via the free number 0800/30.300 or via Child Focus on 116 000. Information can also be shared via email at avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu.

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