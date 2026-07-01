Belgium can once again export pork to the Seychelles

Shipping containers in an aerial view of the Antwerp harbour. Credit: Belga

The Seychelles are lifting the embargo on imports of Belgian pork, announced Belgium's Federal Minister for Agriculture David Clarinval (MR) on Tuesday.

The embargo was imposed in 2019 following outbreaks of African swine fever.

According to the Flemish Centre for Agricultural and Fisheries Marketing (VLAM), up to and including 2018, Belgium exported around 1,000 tonnes of pork per year to the Seychelles, an archipelago in East Africa with a population of just over 100,000.

This made Belgium the main supplier to the Seychelles.