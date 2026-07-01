Tap water consumption peaks to highest level in five years

Credit: Belga/AFP

Tap water consumption in Flanders reached an exceptional peak not seen in the past five years on Friday 26 June, during the heatwave.

According to figures from the water supply status indicator, a total of 1,351,622 m³ of tap water was used that day.

Consumption was already slightly elevated on Thursday and Friday, at about 115% of the average daily flow for June over the past five years.

Ultimately, the highest daily peak for that period was also exceeded on Friday. That peak was 1,337,515 m³, measured on Sunday, 11 June 2023.

Using water wisely

However, there is no problem with the drinking water supply, emphasised the Flemish Environment Agency: the status indicator remains green, indicating that supply is proceeding normally and no usage restrictions are in place.

"The high temperatures clearly impact water consumption. But high water use does not automatically mean that the drinking water supply is under pressure," said spokesperson Katrien Smet.

"Water companies still have sufficient capacity to meet the demand today. There is no reason for concern," she said. "The message remains the same throughout the year: use tap water wisely. Every litre we avoid using unnecessarily helps keep our water reserves resilient, even during dry and hot summers."