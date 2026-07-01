Several dead in Antwerp tower block fire, police confirm

Firefighters pictured at the scene of a fire in an apartment building in the August Vermeylenlaan street in Antwerp on Wednesday 01 July 2026. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Several people have died in a major fire at a ten-storey apartment block in the Antwerp district of Linkeroever. This has been confirmed by the police, who are not yet willing to give exact figures. The search for any further victims is still ongoing.

Shortly before 10:00 on Wednesday morning, a fire broke out in a 10-storey block of flats on August Vermeylenlaan in Antwerp. The fire is believed to have started on the eighth floor of the building, but this has not yet been confirmed.

It is also not yet clear how the fire started, but the plume of smoke can be seen from a great distance.

"This is a very complex fire with poor visibility and heavy smoke inside the building. That makes it more difficult to extinguish," said Marie De Clercq of the fire service. "Teams are also checking the entire building to see if there are still people inside and whether they can be safely brought out. That may take a while yet."

More than 200 people live in the block of flats. The drone team of the Antwerp Fire Service is on the scene. The authorities are also receiving assistance from the Waasland Emergency Services Zone and the Rand Fire Service Zone.

The fire service is asking people to avoid the area. A BE-alert has also been sent out, asking people to keep their windows and doors closed.