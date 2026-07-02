Drivers warned of heavy traffic this weekend as summer holidays begin

Illustrative image of traffic. Credit: Belga

Drivers are set to face heavy traffic this weekend as schools across the country start their summer holidays.

Mobility group Touring had already warned last month that it expects more traffic during the summer months as travellers are opting for nearby destinations accessible by car due to the current geopolitical and economic climate.

As Flemish and Francophone schools finish the school year this week, many families in Belgium are expected to drive to their holiday destination on 3 and 4 July.

Traffic is expected to be the heaviest this weekend on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Traffic jams are expected in Belgium on the E411 motorway in the direction of the Ardennes, according to Belga News Agency, citing Touring.

Travelling to France

Heavy traffic is also expected to come from holidaymakers driving from the Netherlands and Germany towards Paris.

Those travelling through France on Friday should expect heavy traffic from early afternoon on until around 20:00. Traffic on French roads on Saturday is expected to be heaviest from early morning until early afternoon.

Travelling east

Meanwhile, in Germany, traffic jams are expected on Friday afternoon due to the increased holiday traffic and several roadworks.

Drivers are set to experience similar traffic situations in Austria and Switzerland on Saturday, particularly towards the Alps, according to Belga News Agency.

Advice for motorists

Ahead of departing for their destinations, Touring recommends drivers consider planning overnight stops when possible to avoid peak traffic periods.

The organisation further recommends that motorists research their route and traffic regulations in their destination, including information on compulsory vignettes, toll roads, low-emission zones and restricted access zones.

Additionally, the mobility group advises drivers with electric vehicles to carefully plan their route, taking charging stops into account and the fact that fully loaded cars tend to consume more energy than everyday journeys.

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