American woman faces 40 months in prison for smuggling cannabis via Brussels Airport

Customs officers at Brussels Airport. Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

A 21-year-old American woman is facing a 40-month prison sentence in Belgium after being accused of smuggling drugs via Brussels Airport several months ago.

Customs officials at Brussels Airport had found more than 15 kilograms of cannabis in her luggage, but the young woman herself maintained that she knew nothing about the narcotics in her suitcases.

She had landed at Brussels Airport on 15 April on a flight from the Thai capital, Bangkok. Since cannabis was legalised in Thailand, drug smugglers have been caught time and again on flights from the South Asian country. Customs have therefore tightened checks on those flights.

It was during one such check that customs officers discovered plastic packets containing cannabis in the American woman’s two suitcases. The quantities were 11 kilograms and 4.5 kilograms.

"The woman claims she did not know she was transporting drugs," said the prosecution. "She was apparently only asked to bring suitcases containing clothes. However, we found messages on her smartphone containing clear instructions regarding the transport. I am seeking a prison sentence of 40 months."

Flimsy

The defence, however, sought an acquittal, stressing that it is "completely unclear" why customs decided to search the woman and not the other passengers.

"She was asked hardly any questions, either by the police or by the investigating judge. This strikes me as a very cursory investigation for someone who maintains her innocence, and certainly far too flimsy to convict her," the defence said.

For her part, the young woman maintained that she knew nothing about the drugs. "I had a small rucksack containing my personal belongings. Those two suitcases were sealed when I received them and I never opened them," she said.

The verdict will be handed down on 15 July.