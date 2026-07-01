Defence Minister wants to withdraw Belgium from FCAS programme

Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken (N-VA) at the presentation of the MQ-9B 'SkyGuardian' remotely piloted aircraft system at the Florennes military airbase, Tuesday 23 September 2025. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) will propose to the Federal Government that Belgium’s observer role in the FCAS programme – which centres on the development of a Franco-German fighter aircraft – be terminated.

Belgium joined the FCAS programme – which stands for ‘Future Combat Air System’ – as an observer in April 2024. The government at the time allocated nearly €70 million to prepare the Belgian defence industry for this.

However, it has become clear in recent weeks that the Franco-German sixth-generation fighter jet will not be going ahead. France and Germany were unable to reach an agreement on its development. Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) described this as "pure stupidity".

Francken was questioned about this on Wednesday in the Chamber’s National Defence Committee. Officially, Belgium has not yet received any information from the FCAS partners, he replied.

The government is calling for a meeting of the project’s working group, but they are not being heard, he said. “We can read the newspapers, but we are not really being treated properly.”

Moving to CCA?

The minister concludes from this that "it is wise to cease our observer role", he said. "It offers little added value at the moment." Francken will put this to the Federal Government.

The government will also have to consider how the funds can be reallocated once Belgium has withdrawn from FCAS. So far, apart from a relatively small sum paid to a company in Charleroi, no budget has been allocated to the project, according to Francken.

The minister himself sees a future, among other things, in CCA (‘Collaborative Combat Aircraft’), in which high-tech unmanned aircraft operate alongside F-35s or future fighter aircraft. Initial contacts with the industry have revealed a great deal of interest in CCA, he said.

In any case, Belgium is in favour of European cooperation, Francken emphasised, whether or not this includes a "transatlantic component".

Neighbouring countries such as Germany, the Netherlands and other nations with F-35s are "particularly interesting partners", he stated. "The suggestion that I would only want to spend money in the US is a complete lie."