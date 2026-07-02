Two dead and around 30 injured in Germany hospital fire

Illustration shows German Red Cross ambulance, in Leer in 2018. Credit: Donald Trung / Wikimedia

Two people have died and more than 30 others have been injured in a fire at a hospital in Ludwigslust, a town in northern Germany, local police said on Thursday morning. One person had to be resuscitated.

The hospital’s roof structure caught fire shortly before 4.30 am on Thursday, according to the authorities. Initial indications suggest the blaze may have started in a ward.

Patients and staff were evacuated, the police added, though they were unable to specify their numbers.

A spokesperson for the local authorities added that the two fatalities were patients.

The situation remains unstable and the severity of the injuries, as well as the causes of the fire, were still unclear in the early hours of the morning, according to the police, who were unable to provide further details.

The local authority spokesperson, for her part, stated that the injured were not seriously hurt.

According to information available on the hospital’s website, the facility – the only one in the area – has 160 beds and provides basic medical care.