UNESCO-listed mine in Wallonia to get €9 million makeover

Illustration picture shows Bois-du-luc mine museum and touristic attraction in La Louviere, Wednesday 20 May 2020. Credit: Belga / Virginie Lefour

On Thursday, the Walloon Government approved an investment of €9.39 million, intended in particular for the energy-efficiency refurbishment of the former Bois-du-Luc mining site in La Louvière

The site has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since July 2012.

More specifically, €6.4 million – of which €2.7 million comes from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) – will be allocated to reducing the site’s energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Just over €1.7 million – of which €698,000 comes from the ERDF – will be used to rehabilitate contaminated brownfield sites, whilst 1.25 million euros (of which €556,000 comes from the ERDF) will fund the development of several cycle paths.

Located not far from the four lifts on the Canal du Centre, which are also listed, the project is expected to attract more visitors to La Louvière, particularly to the Museum of Mining and Sustainable Development, which is situated on the site.

"We are not merely restoring a historic site. We are investing in a project that combines heritage, the energy transition, mobility and regional development. This is exactly what public investment should be: useful today and promising for the future," the Walloon government stated in a press release.

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