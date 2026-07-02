Belgium in Brief: Allez, allez, allez

Credit: Belga

Een hele goeiemiddag and bonjour to Red Devils fans specifically!

It's Maïthé Chini back on newsletter duty again today. For some, it might be just a regular Thursday, but for football fans in Belgium, today is a special day.

During last night's match, Senegal seemingly had the win in the bag for 85 minutes, but a few crazy minutes completely changed the game. After Senegal had been winning 0-2, substitute Romelu Lukaku scored in the 86th minute, quickly followed by captain Youri Tielemans' equaliser in the 89th minute.

Then, deep into the extra time, Tielemans scored a penalty kick in what might have been the most dramatic turnaround I have ever seen.

What followed were late-night celebrations across Belgium, as Belgian football fans crowded the many squares, bars and fan parks showing the game until late in the evening.

If you want to relive last night's joy (or went to bed before midnight and somehow slept through the very loud celebrations in the capital), here is a photo overview of how fans experienced the game. You can pinpoint the exact moment when everything was turned on its head.

In non-football-related news, on our homepage today we have an interview with Brussels Economy Minister Laurent Hublet (Les Engagés) about his strategy for growth in the Capital Region.

In a face-to-face with our reporter Christopher Richards, Hublet explained why he wants to reindustrialise, the constraints he faces, and where the city's non-Belgian community fits in.

He has a new strategy – a roadmap, as he calls it – for jobs and economic growth in Brussels. But will it change anything? Christopher tells you all about it.

Christopher's piece is not the only interview on our front page today. Reporter Anas El Baye spoke with Alain Hutchinson, the man responsible for forging closer ties between Brussels and the EU institutions.

After 12 years on the job, he retired this week. However, he is not being replaced. The office will continue to exist and his team will remain in place, but the Commissioner's position is being scrapped as part of the Brussels Region's savings.

Now, Hutchinson's responsibility will be taken over by Brussels Minister-President Boris Dilliès (MR) – a man whose in-tray is already overflowing. What will that mean for the future of Brussels-EU relations? Anas lays it all out.

And with the weekend already in sight, we will also be giving you some tips on what to do after you've clocked off on Friday.

Now that school is officially out for everyone in Belgium and normal summer weather has been restored, our regular contributor Aoife White is back with her weekly guide to family activities in Brussels.

Looking ahead to the rest of July, we also have our gig guide. Every month, music journalist Simon Taylor carefully selects the concerts you should not miss in the Brussels music scene. Take a look here and start planning.

For comments, tips, corrections or suggestions, give me a shout at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

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Ciao for now!

Maïthé

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"We are not New York. We are not Manchester. We are Brussels. We shouldn't be willing to be something else than who we are," Laurent Hublet told The Brussels Times. Read more.

Celebrations kicked off just before 01:00 in Brussels and around the country after Belgium eliminated Senegal in the last few minutes of extra-time. Read more.

"It feels good. But unfortunately, my position will not be renewed," Alain Hutchinson told The Brussels Times on Tuesday. Read more.

From a tiny steam train ride to street theatre, here's what to do with your family in Brussels this weekend. Read more.

As Flemish and Francophone schools finish school this week, many families in Belgium are expected to drive to their holiday destination on 3 and 4 July. Read more.

Check out the best upcoming gigs in Brussels that you and your friends should not miss this month. Read more.

Some may be surprised to hear that the number one pizzeria in Europe (outside of Italy) is found in England, a country not exactly famed for its food. Read more.