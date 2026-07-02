Domestic violence increases after football matches, even when the Red Devils win

Belgium's fans celebrate after winning a game between Belgian national team Red Devils and Senegal, on Wednesday 01 July 2026, at the Seattle Field, in Seattle, a 1/16 finals game in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

A heated Red Devils match can stir strong emotions, but international studies and Belgian organisations warn it may also increase domestic violence in some households.

Football games often provoke feelings like euphoria, tension, and anxiety. After the Red Devils’ victory on Wednesday evening, some experts caution that intense emotions in a charged environment can escalate tensions behind closed doors.

According to Kasia Uzieblo of helpline 1712, major sporting events amplify risk factors, which can lead to more incidents of family violence.

The outcome of the game itself may not directly influence violence levels, says Liesbeth Stevens, deputy director at the Institute for the Equality of Women and Men (IGVM).

Instead, it’s the combination of stress, heightened emotions, overconsumption of alcohol or drugs, and lack of sleep during matches that exacerbate pre-existing household tensions.

While Belgian data on this issue is limited, research abroad reveals troubling trends. A long-term study in Lancashire, England, showed domestic violence increased by 38% after a team’s defeat and by 26% following a win or draw.

Another study found earlier matches create more time for fans to drink, correlating with rising partner violence. More significant matches bring more reports of domestic abuse.

The IGVM is urging awareness about these risks, especially for individuals in relationships already strained by conflict. "If you’re aware of existing tensions, try to minimise alcohol or drug use during the match, or consider removing yourself from the situation until emotions subside," advises Stevens.

Sporting events are not the sole moments when domestic violence may spike. Studies indicate that emotional stress paired with substance abuse can trigger incidents.

Events like summer holidays, where families spend extended time together and alcohol consumption often rises, also show increased rates of partner violence and feminicide.

In Belgium, around 30 women are killed annually by their current or former partners, averaging one death every two weeks.

Attempted homicides in domestic violence cases are seven times higher. Experts believe the actual statistics may be significantly underreported.

Those seeking support can contact helpline 1712 anonymously and free of charge by phone, chat, or email.