Belgium recorded a 39% excess mortality rate during the heat wave

A man cools off in Brussels amid the heatwave. Credit: Vicente Torre Hovelson / The Brussels Times

Belgium experienced a 39% increase in mortality, amounting to 1,222 additional deaths, during the heatwave from Thursday 18 June to Monday 29 June, according to preliminary data from the Risk Management Group (RMG).

Of these deaths, 530 involved individuals aged 85 and older. Significant excess mortality was also observed among those under 65, with 180 fatalities.

The RMG highlighted that this marks the highest daily mortality spike in Belgium since the first coronavirus wave.

An unprecedented occurrence of excess mortality during a heatwave, the RMG explained, followed seven tropical days with temperatures surpassing 30°C and unusually warm nights.

The Federal Public Health Service clarified that these figures are provisional, incomplete, and subject to continual updates by Sciensano.

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke stated that even though the estimates are provisional, they reflect the substantial impact of the heatwave.

Vandenbroucke has requested the RMG to draft recommendations by the beginning of next week to bolster strategies ahead of discussions within the Interministerial Conference on Public Health.

Vandenbroucke also suggested that the National Crisis Centre carry out an evaluation.