Thousands of people to visit Namur for medieval event weekend

The Medievals of the Namur Citadel, Saturday 06 July 2024, in Namur. BELGA PHOTO MAXIME ASSELBERGHS

Tens of thousands are expected this weekend in Namur for the 16th edition of the Médiévales de la Citadelle, set to transform the historic Terra Nova site into a four-hectare medieval village.

The event, held every two years, offers a dive into daily life during the 13th and 14th centuries, with this edition themed “A Splash of Colour.” Over 500 international artists and artisans are involved.

A highlight of the festivities is the French equestrian company Cowprod&Cie, performing daily shows in the Bourg. These include “Le bel harnois” at 11:45, “L’honneur courtois” at 15:30, and the dramatic tournament “La dernière joute!” at 18:00.

Street theatre and roaming performances also feature prominently, with the French juggling troupe Les Mandalas premiering a new show. Other activities include medieval games, a timekeeping workshop, and musical entertainment.

Children are at the heart of the programme, with costume jousts, face painting, pottery workshops, archery, and donkey rides among the tailored activities.

A craft market, featuring 50 exhibitors, invites visitors to explore and purchase items such as costumes, jewellery, leatherwork, fur products, and toys. Period-inspired food and drink, including mead, hypocras, and ale, are also on offer.

Past editions of Médiévales have drawn an average of 10,000 attendees, making it one of Europe’s leading medieval events. With favourable weather forecasted, organisers hope to match or exceed previous records.

Opening hours are 11:00 to 20:00, with specific transport measures in place to accommodate visitors. Free Letec bus shuttles will run continuously between key points in Namur, including the train station, Namur Expo, and the P+R Saint-Nicolas parking area. A small train will connect visitors from the Thonard roundabout to the site’s esplanade, operating from 10:30 to 19:30.

The cable car from Place Maurice Servais will operate until 20:30, and a dedicated bicycle parking area will be set up on the esplanade. Pedestrian access is also available via the Route Merveilleuse, offering panoramic views of Namur.

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