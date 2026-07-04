Man fires air rifle at water skier and son in Flanders

Water skiing. Credit: Wikipedia

A water skier was shot at with an air rifle on the Zuid-Willemsvaart canal in Dilsen on Friday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred at around 17:15 when a man was boating with his son, who was water skiing. Near a jetty on Zavelstraat, they heard several gunshots and noticed a cyclist waving at them from the canal’s edge.

The father then saw a man on a fishing boat moored at the jetty who appeared to hide a rifle in his boat.

Both father and son were unharmed and continued their journey to the water sports centre near Litzberg in Lanklaar, where they alerted the Maasland police.

“We can confirm that there was an incident involving an air rifle,” stated Bruno Coppin, spokesperson for the Limburg public prosecutor’s office. “The investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and is being handled by the waterway police.”

Related News