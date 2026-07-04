20 Brussels officials fined for lack of transparency

Brussels' Public Prosecutor Julien Moinil pictured during a press conference. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Fines have been imposed on 20 local public officials in the Brussels Region for failing to comply with transparency rules on remuneration, the Brussels Ethics Commission announced on Saturday.

Local officials are required to file an annual report detailing all the positions they hold and the income they receive for those positions.

At the end of the annual review of the “transparency” unit, 305 officials were found to be non-compliant, representing 24% of the cases reviewed, according to a statement from Julien Moinil, President of the Ethics Commission and Brussels’ Chief Public Prosecutor.

Following targeted reminders, many of the officials regularised their situation. However, 27 remained in breach despite repeated notifications.

The Commission held hearings, leading to 20 individuals being sanctioned. The fines ranged from 10% to 40% of one month’s total remuneration for the officials involved.

The Commission emphasised the importance of upholding the standard of exemplary behaviour expected of all public officials.

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