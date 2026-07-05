Strike affects public transport in Brussels

Credit: Belga

Public transport in Brussels could face disruptions on Monday due to industrial action, the city’s transport operator Stib announced on Sunday.

The strike is being organised by the socialist union (CGSP) in protest against a hiring freeze imposed on Stib by the Brussels government. Under this moratorium, no new staff can be recruited until at least the end of 2026.

Stib anticipates that picket lines may block certain depots, although the scale of the disruptions remains uncertain.

Updates on the situation will be provided starting from 6:00 on Monday.

“We advise passengers to check our website, app, or social media channels before travelling on Monday,” said Guy Sablon, spokesperson for Stib.

Related News