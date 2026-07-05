Cyclist killed in traffic accident in Flanders

Illustrative image of an ambulance. Credit: Belga

A 25-year-old cyclist from Ostend died in a serious road accident on Sunday in Koekelare, West Flanders, according to the West Flanders public prosecutor’s office, Bruges division.

The collision occurred in the afternoon at the intersection of Kortemarkstraat and Carrestraat in Koekelare. The cyclist collided with a car travelling along Kortemarkstraat.

The driver of the vehicle was unable to avoid the collision. Emergency services quickly arrived on the scene to provide first aid, but the cyclist succumbed to his injuries at the site of the accident.

Initial findings suggest that the cyclist entered the priority road from a side street. A witness’s statement supports this hypothesis.

A traffic expert has been appointed by the public prosecutor’s office to investigate the precise circumstances of the accident.

Related News