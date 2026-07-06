Six minors arrested for planning attack on school in Flanders

An illustrative image of a TikTok application on a phone. Credit: Unsplash

Six minors who were allegedly planning an attack on a school in Hasselt (Limburg) were arrested by local police in mid-June, the police and the Limburg Public Prosecutor’s Office announced.

The six minors were all pupils at the targeted school. They were brought before the juvenile courts in Hasselt and Tongeren, the police added.

"A few weeks ago, the Limburg Capital Region police received a report from several members of the management team at a school in Hasselt," the police zone stated in a press release on Monday.

“In a group on the TikTok platform, threats were made, including arson and an attack using chemical substances against the school and the management team," they said. "Additionally, the group also referred to school shootings, extremist groups and violent events in history."

The TikTok group consisted of a limited number of anonymous members. Acting on instructions from the Limburg Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Limburg Capital Region Police urgently carried out various investigative measures to identify the group’s members.

"We received assistance from various internet service providers in this regard," the police continued.

"That very same day, six minors, all pupils at the school in question, were identified. At the request of the Limburg Public Prosecutor’s Office, they were arrested on suspicion of threatening to carry out an attack," they added. "All the minors were brought before the juvenile courts in Hasselt and Tongeren."

The police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office emphasised that they take this kind of online threat very seriously.

"Young people must be very aware of which online groups they join. They – and, by extension, society as a whole – must be aware that posting extremist messages and threats is absolutely unacceptable and will be dealt with appropriately by the police and the judicial authorities."