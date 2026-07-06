'World-class music in the heart of Brussels': Brosella attracts 6,000 visitors

Credit: Brosella/Facebook

The Brosella Jazz Festival captivated over 6,000 visitors with jazz and urban ethno music in the Parc Osseghem in Brussels last weekend. The organisers describe it as a "successful edition".

The jazz and folk festival, held from 3 to 5 July, offered a varied programme featuring both established names and promising new artists.

"With artists such as Dhafer Youssef, Cheikh Lô and Adrian Younge, Brosella once again demonstrated just how broad and vibrant jazz and urban ethno are today. Brosella remains a festival where discovery takes centre stage," said a Brosella festival spokesperson on Monday.

The festival opened on Friday evening with a varied programme. There was also plenty on the programme for Saturday and Sunday. Among others, the line-up featured Tunisian jazz artist Dhafer Youssef, Cheikh Lô, Nneka, Folk Bitch Trio, Bamako Express, Jaune Toujours and many others.

The Brussels Jazz Orchestra, Alune Wade, the Chieftains, Maria Schneider, Paul & Carla Bley, Aka Moon and Lander Gyselinck were also in attendance, as were Joel Ross’s Good Vibes, the Greg Foat Trio, MiXMONK Supreme and BXL x LDN Interplay III.

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