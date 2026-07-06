Belgium in Brief: Belgium's American dream

Credit: Belga

Bonjour, goeiemiddag and happy Monday to everyone except FIFA's Gianni Infantino!

Maïthé Chini here, delivering the latest news straight to your inboxes again. Today, we are starting with the most important triviality in the world: football.

After Belgium's dramatic last-minute win against Senegal in the round-of-32 last week, the Red Devils will now be playing World Cup hosts USA for a place in the quarter-finals.

However, it's not all smooth sailing, as a controversial decision by FIFA reversed the red card given to US striker Folarin Balogun for serious foul play during the previous match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In a normal world, this would lead to a suspension for tonight's game against Belgium. However, US President Donald Trump reportedly made a quick phone call to FIFA President Infantino to ask for a review of Balogun's suspension, and – would you believe it – FIFA decided that Balogun would be eligible to play after all.

The Belgian Football Association said it was "stunned" by FIFA's decision, and has lodged an appeal with FIFA's Appeal Committee over the decision. Belgium has until 14:00 Belgian time to make its case. Keep an eye on our website for any updates.

In the meantime, however, the US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White was quick to dismiss suggestions that Trump meddled in FIFA's decision.

Speaking to The Brussels Times Magazine Editor Leo Cendrowicz, he even went as far as to declare that Trump would "never interfere with the inner workings of FIFA". Find out what Ambassador White told us here.

For those uninterested in the drama of the World Cup, we also have more domestic news for you today – with a story that's particularly important if you are thinking of sending your children to a Dutch-speaking school in Brussels.

In Brussels, Dutch-speaking schools might become less accessible to non-Flemish children, as Flemish Education Minister Zuhal Demir is considering imposing restrictions.

An increasing number of French-speaking and international pupils are signing up for Dutch-speaking education (usually regarded more highly than its Francophone counterpart) in the capital, leading to Demir wanting to ensure Dutch-speaking Belgians can still get a place.

If you are wondering whether this might affect you, take a look at what's on the table here.

Meanwhile, as Belgium is settling in for what will likely turn into a new heatwave, our reporter Christopher Richards looked into the effect of the heat on the cost of living for households.

In addition to increased energy prices, the need to take unpaid leave, lost work, and cancelled public transport all combine during a heatwave to hit Belgians in the pocket. Christopher tells you all about it here.

And lastly, as always, if you have comments, tips, corrections or suggestions (or want to rant about the Red Devils/FIFA debacle), give me a shout at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

See you later!

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"With all due respect, Dutch-language education in Brussels is primarily intended for the Flemish people living in Brussels." Read more.

Following a phone call from US President Donald Trump to FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, US striker Folarin Balogun was given permission to play against the Red Devils – despite a red card. Read more.

The US Ambassador to Belgium has dismissed suggestions that President Donald Trump meddled in FIFA’s decision to clear Balogun to face Belgium later tonight. Read more.

Heatwaves are driving up the cost of living for households – a challenge that will only increase as temperatures across Europe continue to rise. Read more.

"They have announced four tram closures, and they are just expecting people to accept this until April 2027? That's unreasonable and shows a shocking lack of forethought." Read more.

Due to complex pricing structures, many consumers do not know how much they are actually paying for energy. Read more.

Belgium will face the United States in the World Cup at 02:00 local time tonight – so where can you watch the game in Brussels? Read more.