Interpol arrests over 1,000 people across four continents in crackdown on human trafficking

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga

Over the past month, police forces in 59 countries across four continents have carried out a large-scale operation against human trafficking. More than 1,000 people were arrested as a result, announced Interpol, which coordinated the operation.

In Belgium, 17 people were arrested; their network trafficked underage girls who had been recruited via social media to be forced into prostitution in Belgium or France.

A total of 2,070 victims were identified, 10% of whom were minors from North, Central and South America who had been forced into prostitution. Some adults had also been sent to other continents for forced labour, begging and criminal activities.

In Belgium, 22 victims were identified: 21 Belgians and one Polish woman. The operations took place in Charleroi and Verviers.

During the operation, which took place in 59 countries across Africa, North and Latin America, Europe and Asia, 1,024 people were arrested. The operations took place between 8 and 12 June and were named ‘Global Chain’.

Criminal networks

The Austrian and Romanian authorities took the lead, while Interpol, Europol, Frontex and Ameripol coordinated the operations.

Several networks were fully exposed and dismantled, partly through checks at border posts, airports and other transport hubs. The exchange of intelligence between security agencies via Interpol’s secure I-24/7 communications network also played a key role, according to Interpol.

Operation Global Chain was coordinated remotely from two international command centres in Rio de Janeiro and Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia.

Most of the victims, who were identified in 45 countries, came from Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela, Moldova and Nepal. They were targeted because of their vulnerability, deceived or coerced, and then transported to other countries.

"The operation highlights the ability of criminal networks to constantly adapt to changing economic opportunities, migration patterns and geopolitical developments," Interpol said.