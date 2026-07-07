Belgium dump hosts USA out of World Cup with 4-1 thrashing

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring during a football game between the USA and Belgian national team Red Devils, on Monday 06 July 2026, at the Seattle Field, in Seattle, a 1/8 finals game in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Credit: Belga / Bruno Fahy

Belgium cruised into the World Cup quarter-finals with a 4-1 win over the United States on Monday in Seattle, in defiance of FIFA's controversial decision to suspend US striker Folarin Balogun's one-match ban for a red card.

The game started well for Red Devils. Belgian forward Charles De Ketelaere put Belgium ahead in the ninth minute after turning in a cross from Nicolas Raskin.

The United States levelled after 31 minutes through a free-kick from Malik Tillman, but De Ketelaere restored Belgium’s lead almost immediately with a header two minutes later.

The Atalanta forward was involved again in the second half, pressing goalkeeper Matt Freese before Hans Vanaken extended Belgium’s advantage from distance in the 57th minute.

Substitute Romelu Lukaku completed the scoring with a right-footed finish in stoppage time to make 4-1.

Belgium have now reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the fourth time and will try to make the last four for a third time, after finishing fourth in 1986 and third in 2018.

The Red Devils had also knocked out the United States in the last 16 in 2014 before losing to Argentina in the quarter-finals.

Spain, who beat Portugal 1-0 earlier on Monday, will meet Belgium on Friday in Los Angeles, with kick-off at 21:00 Belgian time.

The build-up to the match had been overshadowed by the inclusion of US striker Folarin Balogun in the United States squad, which came under pressure from US President Donald Trump.

The striker had been sent off in the previous round against Bosnia and Herzegovina for serious foul play and was due to serve a suspension in the last 16.

However, FIFA announced on Sunday that it had lifted the ban, prompting global controversy, particularly after US President Donald Trump called FIFA president Gianni Infantino to ask for the suspension to be reviewed.

The Belgian FA appealed the decision earlier on Monday, but world football’s governing body ruled the request inadmissible.

'Punished for lack of respect'

Belgium manager Rudi Garcia praised the win, stating that the team had shown "that Belgium is a great footballing nation."

"The players were excellent; they stuck to the game plan. We were in control throughout the match. Once again, we’ve delivered the result as a team," he told RTBF after the game.

Also speaking to reporters, Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said his side had punished the United States for what he described as the recent disrespect towards his team.

Courtois said Belgium had been in control from the start and created chances early, adding that the Americans appeared to lose confidence quickly. He suggested the USA may still have had Belgium’s 5-2 victory in a friendly on 28 March in the back of their minds when this happened.

On the red card row, Courtois dismissed any concern over the presence of the American forward Balogun whose suspension was lifted by FIFA on Sunday.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper said the decision had made him laugh, adding that while he understood efforts to promote the United States he had felt more confident about beating them than Senegal, whom he considers the stronger team.

Speaking for the first time since the decision, the 25-year-old Folarin Balogun said the team had accepted both the original red card and the later ruling that allowed him to play.

"Of course it’s controversial," Balogun said. "But we accepted the decision when I received the red card, and we accepted the decision when we were told I could play."

After the match, Balogun briefly spoke with Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia. "I wanted to congratulate Belgium and Rudi Garcia, and wish them good luck for the rest of the tournament," he said.

United States coach Mauricio Pochettino, who had praised FIFA's unprecedented decision to reverse Balogun's suspension, admitted after the game Belgium were clearly the better side.

"Today we did not show our collective qualities," the Argentine said after the match. "We could not get into the game. Belgium are a very good team, but we were not up to the level required."

Red Devils goalscorer De Ketelaere told RTBF that scoring two goals was "magnificent". "But above all, it’s the victory that makes me happy, for me and for the whole team," he added.

Related News