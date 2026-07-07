Brussels agrees €220 million climate transition plan for vulnerable households

The Brussels skyline. Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

The Brussels Government reached an agreement on Monday evening on a Social Climate Plan for the capital.

The regional coalition have agreed €226.5 million in support measures and investment to ensure a fair climate transition with a focus on vulnerable households and small businesses.

Around two thirds of the budget, or more than €150 million, will go to housing measures, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by Brussels Housing Secretary of State Karine Lalieux (PS).

That includes €58 million for the renovation of social housing. A further €21.7 million will be allocated to 0% renovation loans, while €71 million is earmarked for energy grants.

Lalieux said the investment would help adapt the homes of the most vulnerable households to the increasingly visible effects of climate change in Brussels.

She said renovating homes now would help protect families in the future by cutting household energy bills, improving living conditions and strengthening resilience to environmental challenges.

The Social Climate Plan forms part of the European Union’s Fit for 55 package, which aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions across the bloc by at least 55% by 2030 and put the EU on the path to climate neutrality by 2050.

In Brussels, 75% of the plan’s cost will be funded by the European Union, with the remaining 25% covered by the region.

"Access to a well-insulated and energy-efficient home should not be a privilege; we must ensure that our climate policy is not only ambitious but also social and fair," said Brussels State Secretary for the Environment and Climate, Ans Persoons (Vooruit).

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