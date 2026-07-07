Belgium take final dig at red card saga after USA win: 'Overturn this'

Celebrity Red Devils fan 'Obelgix' (Nicolas Dardenne) pictured at the start of a soccer game between the USA and Belgian national team Red Devils, on Monday 06 July 2026, at the Seattle Field, in Seattle during World Cup 2026. Credit: Belga

Following the 4-1 win over the United States, the Belgian national team has taken a final jab at the saga around the reversal of US striker Folarin Balogun's suspension.

In a post on social media, the Royal Belgian Football Association taunted FIFA, ironically asking them to overturn the result of the game.

The message follows FIFA's controversial decision to overturn Balogun's ban after he received a red card in the round of 32 game against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

US President Donald Trump admitted on Monday to pressuring FIFA boss Gianni Infantino during a phone call shortly after the match.

According to Infantino, the decision to overturn the ban was made by an independent committee.

Belgium filed an appeal against the decision, and accused FIFA of sabotaging the procedure. Hours before the game was supposed to start, FIFA announced that is rejected the appeal, and Balogun was given the final go-ahead.

Balogun started the match for the US and was substituted off shortly before the end of the game.