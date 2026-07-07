TUI to fly out of Antwerp Airport for the last time in 2027

TUI plane at Antwerp Airport. Credit: Belga

TUI will stop flying to and from Antwerp Airport from next year, ending its operations there after the 2026/2027 winter season, it announced on Tuesday.

The German leisure, travel and tourism group said it will concentrate its Belgian flight operations at Brussels and Ostend.

Its final Antwerp service to and from Alicante will take place on 24 March 2027. The last flight to and from Malaga from Antwerp is scheduled for 25 March 2027.

No job losses

Antwerp Airport says it regrets TUI’s decision to stop flying to and from Antwerp from the end of March 2027, but will continue to support the tour operator’s remaining services while pursuing future growth with existing and potential new airlines.

According to the company, the decision will not lead to any job losses.

"We regret their decision, but our first priority now is to continue providing full service for TUI fly and its passengers in the coming months," said Antwerp Airport chief executive Nathan De Valck.

He said the airport would work with TUI fly to ensure the remaining operations run smoothly, safely and professionally until the end of the winter season.

Antwerp Airport said it remains focused on developing its airline network.

The airport also wants to diversify its activities further through general aviation, flight schools and new operations such as military and humanitarian flights.

It added that it is continuing efforts to strengthen its financial stability, including through a new pricing structure introduced earlier.

Antwerp Airport closed 2025 with a rise in traffic growth and a clear financial turnaround, welcoming 240,541 passengers, managing to turn a profit after recording losses the previous year.

It is often used for some scheduled and charter flights, as well as business and general aviation, including training for pilots. It has come under protests from environmentalists for its heavy reliance on private jet traffic.

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